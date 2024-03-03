Gary Neville reveals how Arsenal can win the Premier League title

Gary Neville has claimed that if Arsenal want to win the Premier League title this season they must go to Manchester City and win.

Despite occupying third place in the league table, Mikel Arteta’s men are currently the most in-form team in the country.

After winning six Premier League games in a row by an impressive 26-3 aggregate score, Arsenal have no doubt finally hit their groove after a bumpy first half of the season.

But their biggest test will come after this month’s international break when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to face off against the treble winners.

The Gunners have already beaten Pep Guardiola’s men this season but speaking on Sky Sports, Neville stated that if they want to win the league they must win at the Etihad.

“I genuinely think that Liverpool and Arsenal have to think they are going to beat Manchester City,” he said via Manchester Evening News.

“I think that is what Liverpool and Arsenal are going to have to do to take the belief away from this Pep Guardiola team because they will be thinking that it is ominous at this moment in time.”

The Gunners hold a game in hand over their two title rivals, which if they beat Sheffield United on Monday night will put them two points off of the top spot and one point behind the treble winners.