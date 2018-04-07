Man Utd, Man City among six clubs monitoring €40m-rated 18-year-old starlet

Man Utd are reportedly in a battle with Man City, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco and AC Milan over a top prospect from Portugal.

Given the level of interest and the calibre of clubs reportedly involved in the chase, Benfica youngster Joao Felix evidently has a big future ahead of him.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has yet to make a breakthrough at senior level, but he has impressed with the youth team having bagged five goals and provided five assists in 22 appearances this season.

In turn, O Jogo report that Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco and AC Milan are all interested, with Benfica likely to accept an offer of over €40m.

It’s difficult to argue that this would be a sensible decision to move on for Felix at this stage of his career given he has the opportunity to play regularly at youth level and start knocking on the door for the senior side at Benfica next season.

If he were to choose a move to one of the reportedly interested parties named above, he could certainly start well down the pecking order and that could have an adverse impact on his development in the coming years.

Nevertheless, at just 18 years of age and with the potential pick of the bunch available to him, it would likely be difficult for the Portuguese youngster to ignore the interest.

With the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford, while City have David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and others in that respective department, it’s hard to see a move to Manchester making much sense.

In turn, perhaps Arsenal or a move outside of England could be the sensible option for Felix if he moves on this summer.