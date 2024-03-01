Paltry Barcelona offer for Cancelo could be accepted by Man City because of Mendes pressure

It’s clear that Joao Cancelo has no future at Man City as long as Pep Guardiola remains in charge, but a paltry offer for his services by Barcelona might just get the contempt it deserves.

Sport report that the Catalan giants are keen to keep hold of both Cancelo and his countryman, Joao Felix, and are relying on pressure being applied by their agent, Jorge Mendes, to ensure that deals land in their favour.

Barca relying on Jorge Mendes to get Joao Cancelo’s price down

Barcelona’s financial worries are well documented, so it’s no surprise that they would be looking to hold City to ransom, but to be offering between €15m-€20m for Cancelo is still lowballing the European champions who are under no pressure to accept.

Joao Cancelo celebrates a goal for Barcelona

The club are similarly intentioned regarding another of Mendes’ clients, Joao Felix.

He too won’t find a way back at his parent club, Atletico Madrid, but Barca are only prepared to sign the Portgueuse on another loan deal because of his irregular performances.

Barcelona’s chairman, Joan Laporta, is evidently trying to call in all sorts of favours, and it clearly indicates just how desperate the club remain at present.

With a new manager expected this summer, working under such intense pressure whilst still expected to bring positive results isn’t going to be for the faint-hearted.

If Man City and Atletico don’t play ball either, the situation will be much worse for the new incumbent.

