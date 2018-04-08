Video: ‘Numero uno’ – Paul Pogba praises Man Utd teammate after stunning comeback

Paul Pogba was Man Utd’s hero in their sensational 3-2 win over Man City on Saturday, but he wasn’t the only one to play a major part in the comeback.

The Frenchman struck twice in quick succession at the start of the second half to spark the turnaround, before Chris Smalling added a third to complete it.

United’s win held added significance of course given that it prevented their bitter rivals from securing the Premier League title, as Pep Guardiola’s men needed a win to be crowned champions.

Ultimately, the hosts should have been out of sight in the first half, as aside from goals from Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling had several opportunities to put the game to bed.

He didn’t and United launched a fightback, but crucially to preserve their lead, David de Gea produced a stunning save to deny Sergio Aguero late on while he also got himself in the way of another Sterling chance.

In turn, the Spanish shot-stopper was again fundamental in United’s success, and as seen in the video below, Pogba was keen to ensure that his teammate knew exactly how highly he thinks of him.

With overall performances like this, the Red Devils will be hopeful of improving significantly next season if key players can step up and deliver consistently.