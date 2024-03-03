Barcelona planning surprise swoop for former Manchester United star

La Liga powerhouse Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, who is currently a free agent following his departure from the English club last summer.

He has had several offers from the Premier League as well as abroad, including Saudi Arabia, but he reportedly refused them all.

It has been reported that the player wants a return to La Liga and is patiently awaiting offers from clubs in Spain.

And the wait could be close to over, as Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona are keen on signing him.

As per the report, the Spanish giants have been closely monitoring De Gea’s situation. A free transfer for the seasoned goalkeeper could prove to be a beneficial move for the Catalan club, which is facing financial challenges.

However, if De Gea were to join Barcelona, he would likely serve as a backup to current first-choice goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen. The Spanish international would need to compete for his place in the starting lineup.