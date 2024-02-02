David De Gea rejected a chance to make a shock return with Premier League club

Nottingham Forest made an ambitious move to sign former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea on a free transfer.

As reported by The Athletic, Nottingham Forest actively sought a new goalkeeper during the January transfer window and attempted to convince De Gea to join them at the City Ground.

Dissatisfied with their current options, which includes Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos, Forest approached seven goalkeepers in total, including the Spanish shot-stopper.

However, the report indicates that De Gea turned down the short-term offer.

Ultimately, Nottingham Forest secured the services of Matz Sels in a transfer deal valued at an initial £5.1 million.

David De Gea has been without a club since parting ways with Manchester United in the summer.

Despite his lengthy and dedicated service to the Red Devils, he was not given a contract extension in the summer.

United opted to replace him with Andre Onana, who has been a disappointing signing so far, making several mistakes leading directly to goals.

The departure of De Gea from Manchester United, after nearly 12 years at the club with over 500 appearances and numerous trophies, left many, including the Spanish goalkeeper himself, disappointed with the perceived lack of respect in the manner of his exit.