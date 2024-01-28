David de Gea moves closer to return after talks with surprise club

David de Gea could be set to return to football soon as he is reportedly in talks with Saudi Pro-League side Al-Shabab.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been a free agent ever since his contract expired at Manchester United in the summer.

Despite winning the Premier League Golden Gloves award, De Gea was not awarded a new contract with Andre Onana replacing him at Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to several clubs including Real Madrid but has remained as a free agent.

But that could change this month, according to the Daily Mail, De Gea is currently ‘in talks’ with Saudi Pro-League side Al-Shabab.

The goalkeeper was linked with Al Nassr last November but reportedly opted out of the move because his wife did not want to move to Saudi Arabia at that time.

If the Spaniard does make the move this month, he could join Ivan Rakitic who is edging closer to a move away from Sevilla.

Al-Shabab has also been heavily linked with Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron as well as Hakim Ziyech according to the report.

Currently 11th in the Saudi Pro-League, Al-Shabab will no doubt be keen to bring in reinforcements as soon as possible.