Retirement an option for Man United great with 545 appearances

There have been some great players that have represented Man United down the years. Names that readily roll off the tongue when one thinks about the Red Devils.

For those of an older generation, the likes of Best, Law and Charlton will be ingrained in the memory bank.

Cantona, Giggs and Beckham et al will remain as standouts from United’s Golden Era under Sir Alex Ferguson, and there are many other legends besides.

One who has fallen by the wayside of late is ex-keeper, David de Gea.

The Spaniard has found it difficult to find other employment since leaving the club in the summer, and according to Mirror (h/t Fichajes), retirement is now being considered as an option for the custodian with 545 United appearances (transfermarkt) to his name.

That’s not definitive at this stage as Estadio Deportivo (h/t Fichajes) are reporting that the Spaniard could be in line for an incredible return to Old Trafford.

Failing that, Fichajes also suggest that Inter Miami could be de Gea’s next playing destination, where he would join up with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

With virtually the whole of January left for the keeper to work out exactly what he wants to do, subject to any offers being firmed up, there’s plenty of time for him to consider the best next steps.