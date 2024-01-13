“He will take time” – No rush for ex-Man United man to find a new club says Romano

With the January transfer window in full swing, deals are happening all the time, however, for one ex-Man United ace, he’s more than happy to take his time before committing to a new club.

When David de Gea had his new United contract taken off the table by Erik ten Hag, not only was it a surprise, but in hindsight was the beginning of the end for his time at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman clearly had one eye on bringing Andre Onana to the club, the 27-year-old’s excellence with his feet a clear indicator of the type of custodian that the manager was looking for.

De Gea fell short in that regard, and his mistake in the FA Cup final against Man City appeared to be the final straw for a manager who had backed the Spaniard despite his errors to that point.

Without a club since the summer, de Gea is in no rush to change his current situation.

“It’s still very quiet for David de Gea and there’s still no decision to be made with regards to his future,” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“He will take time with his family to decide but I’m not aware of anything imminent…

“He’s just waiting, nothing has changed since October when he was not convinced by proposals received in the final weeks of the summer window.”

Having been out of professional football and all that it entails for quite some time now, there’s even a school of thought which could suggest that the Spaniard might even be willing to hang up his gloves.

Though he still has many years left at the top level given than goalkeepers generally can play on for much longer than their on-field counterparts, if the fire has stopped burning and he’s happy with his lot, who is to say that de Gea is making the wrong decision.