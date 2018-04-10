Manchester United plot £174million-plus-player transfer bid to ruin Real Madrid’s summer

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a blockbuster transfer deal to ruin Real Madrid’s summer transfer plans in stunning style.

According to Spanish source Don Balon, United would be willing to pay around £174million and offer Paul Pogba to Paris Saint-Germain in order to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Neymar.

The report claims Neymar is open to playing under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford as the Red Devils plot some ambitious transfer plans to improve their squad for next season.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is also on their agenda but looks a more ambitious deal, with Don Balon stating they may prioritise a swap deal for Neymar.

Don Balon suggest PSG could be keen to land Pogba as well, in a move that could benefit both sides pretty well, even if it would be a blow for PSG to lose Neymar so soon after signing him.

Pogba, 25, hasn’t always been at his best for United but remains regarded as a potentially world class midfielder if he were in the right team and playing under the right manager.

United, however, will be glad if the France international can end up at least being useful off the pitch by aiding them in their pursuit of a statement signing like Neymar.

Pogba may have shone against Manchester City at the weekend but a player like Neymar could help the club truly close the gap between the two sides next term.