Man Utd ace Paul Pogba grabbed a goal in his side’s win over Arsenal on Sunday, and even though he wasn’t even selected in the BBC Premier League team of the week, Garth Crooks still had a pop at him.

The Frenchman being criticised by Crooks is nothing new, as noted by the Manchester Evening News, who have previously picked up on his rather strange digs at the midfielder.

This one just seems absolutely random as Pogba isn’t even in his team of the week and he’s discussing Man City stalwart Fernandinho, and yet he’s still managed to find a way to include the 25-year-old in his comments, as seen below.

“Fernandinho is everything Paul Pogba should be,” he began in his BBC Sport column. “In fact if Pogba had what Fernandinho had, Manchester City would have suffered far more sleepless nights this season – and not just the one they suffered a few weeks ago at the hands of the mercurial Frenchman.”

It’s unclear as to what it is that rubs Crooks the wrong way when it comes to Pogba, it could simply be that he’s frustrated that the former Juventus ace hasn’t hit the heady heights many expected him to after returning to Old Trafford in 2016.

Nevertheless, it’s one thing criticising him when he’s played poorly or has genuine grounds on which to slam him, but this column literally had nothing to do with the Man Utd man and yet he’s going to become a topic of conversation again.

As seen in the tweets below, many Man Utd fans were also left unimpressed with the pundit and rightly so as he’s included Pogba for no apparent reason when he could have simply just praised Fernandinho…

Garth Crooks’ obsession with what Pogba should – and shouldn’t – do is reaching “controlling boyfriend” levels now. — Frazer Shaw (@frazershaw90) April 30, 2018

Garth Crooks- “Fernandinho is what Paul Pogba should be”

Paul Pogba- 6 goals 10 assists

Fernandinho- 4 goals 3 assists pic.twitter.com/AvrXXSLJWH — RedRom?? (@RedRom_MUFC) April 30, 2018

Garth crooks has an absolute sickness. The obsession with pogba is astounding https://t.co/KQcI67ss7a — ?? (@ezenwa_george) April 30, 2018

is pogba in your team crooks? if not why mention? its not even like pogba had a bad game! supposed to be impartial how the F is this man still in a job — Jon Stephenson (@JS_thoughts79) April 30, 2018

I don’t get it? Has Pogba hurt Garth Crooks life in some way that I don’t know about ?????????? — Daniel LaRocque (@LaRocque01) April 30, 2018

Paul Pogba not even in the team yet Crooks finds a way to roast him… — Dyl. (@UtdSZN) April 30, 2018