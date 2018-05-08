‘Great news’ – Manchester United fans rejoice at latest Sir Alex Ferguson update

Posted by
‘Great news’ – Manchester United fans rejoice at latest Sir Alex Ferguson update

There have been reports of positive progress being made by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson just days after he underwent brain surgery.

According to the Daily Mail, friends of the Scot say he’s been awake and talking with doctors following an emergency operation on a brain haemorrhage that left United supporters and indeed the whole footballing world in something of a panic over the weekend.

MORE: Manchester United legend explains silence during Sir Alex Ferguson illness

One of the greatest managers and characters to ever grace this sport, Ferguson only retired from management five years ago and has remained a regular at Old Trafford and always seemed in good health for a man of his age.

However, the 76-year-old had to be rushed to hospital in the last few days, with the whole footballing community coming together to wish him all the best in his recovery.

The Mail now suggests things are looking positive and this unsurprisingly has United fans and others celebrating the news on Twitter, showing just how much this legendary manager means to everyone.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top