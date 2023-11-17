Pundit claims Sir Alex Ferguson has “had his day” and shouldn’t work with Ratcliffe

talkSPORT pundit Hugh Woozencroft has claimed Sir Alex Ferguson has “had his day” and that Sir Jim Ratcliffe should be looking elsewhere for new “forward thinkers”.

Woozencroft went on to say that he doesnt think at this point in time, Ferguson is the person who’s input the club needs, in regards to recruitment and everyday running of the club.

This comes from the notion that Ratcliffe will go to Ferguson to “garnish loads of great information” in the hopes of improving the sporting side of the club.

“A new training ground won’t matter if this team isn’t a challenger for the #PL each year!” “In terms of new recruitment, I’m not sure Sir Alex is the person whose input we need.” ? Hugh Woozencroft argues Ratcliffe shouldn’t work with Sir Alex Ferguson in #MUFC rehaul. pic.twitter.com/syAbefPznS — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 17, 2023

Manchester United currently sit 6th in the Premier League on 21 points, winning seven and losing five games in their opening 12 league fixtures.

However the club have had some terrible results already this season, with many fans losing patience. United have only scored 13 goals over the 12 games, and have conceded 16 giving them a goal difference of -3.

Losses against the likes of Copenhagen, Crystal Palace and Brighton have surprised many, as well as suffering losses against Arsenal and Manchester City.

United will face Everton after the international break at Goodison Park, before a tricky start to December, facing Newcastle and Chelsea in the space of five days.