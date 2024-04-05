Man United expected to make vital signing this summer

There’s little doubt that this summer will be the most important in the recent history of Man United.

Wherever the Red Devils end up, this is the first opportunity for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to do anything meaningful on the pitch to help get the club back to where they belong at the top table of domestic and European football.

It isn’t clear at this stage if Erik ten Hag will survive an expected cull, and the 4-3 defeat against Chelsea on Thursday night – a match where United were still leading in the 10th minute of injury time – will have done nothing for the Dutchman’s credentials.

Man United to make vital boardroom hire this summer

In any event, it isn’t just on the pitch where Sir Jim and his INEOS team need to hire best-in-class.

Getting the right team in the boardroom is as essential, and to that end, Omar Berrada has already been hired as the club’s new CEO and will start his tenure at the end of the current campaign.

The powers that be at Old Trafford and Newcastle are still trying to thrash out a compensation package to enable Dan Ashworth to become the new sporting director, and it’s believed that Jason Wilcox has been approached to become director of football.

Now, The Athletic (subscription required) are reporting that United are also on the hunt for the vital position of Chief Business Officer.

Any new incumbent for that position will, apparently, report into Berrada and be responsible for the club’s commercial operations.

With so many new appointments being made, it brings into sharp focus just how much that side of the business had been neglected by the Glazer family.

Although they still retain an interest in the club, their influence is now considerably diluted, allowing Sir Jim to ensure that all elements are in place for success moving forward.