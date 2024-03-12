Sir Alex Ferguson is pushing Man United to make one signing at all cost

Dougie Freedman, the 49-year-old sporting director of Crystal Palace, should be appointed by Manchester United, according to Sir Alex Ferguson.

Freedman, the sporting director of Crystal Palace, is highly regarded by Sir Alex Ferguson, who wants Freedman as Man United’s new head of recruitment, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Man United legend believes that under new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Eagles’ chief may accomplish amazing things for the team.

Changes are expected at Man United

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have finalised their minority buyout, giving them complete authority over Man United’s sporting decisions.

Major adjustments have already been made in the background as they attempt to bring the club back to life. Appointing Freedman could be another brilliant decision by the club.

They have already named Omar Berrada, the former CEO of Manchester City, as their new CEO, and they are almost done appointing Dan Ashworth as their new Sporting Director.

After deciding to go from Newcastle United to Old Trafford, Ashworth is currently on gardening leave.

As soon as the two clubs reach a compensation agreement to stop his gardening leave, he will be fully responsible for overseeing transfer decisions for the Red Devils.

Why Sir Alex wants Freedman at Man United?

Ferguson thinks the two may help them relive their golden days, therefore he wants Freedman to become head of recruitment on Ashworth’s staff.

In the summer of 2017, the 49-year-old assumed leadership as Palace’s as sporting director. For them, he has performed admirably throughout the years.

Their most successful recent additions were brought to the team by Freedman, who also brought in Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, and Michael Olise.

All three have the potential to be major stars, and if they are ever sold, they should command enormous prices.

Ferguson feels Freedman could help Ashworth identify such talents and bring them to Old Trafford.