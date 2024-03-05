Man United make surprise choice for hugely important first-team role

INEOS are really getting stuck into the process of transforming Man United now that they have carte blanche to move the football side of the business into a new era.

There’s an expectation that this summer’s transfer window could be one of the most important that the Old Trafford outfit have had for years, with a number of incomings and outgoings likely to herald a real changing of the guard ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

A new manager may also be on the cards, but before that can even be considered, the chain of command has to be correct.

Man United want to add Dougie Freedman to the executive team

Dan Ashworth has been pinpointed as the new technical director and is currently on gardening leave from Newcastle United, whilst Omar Berrada, brought on board as the new chief executive, is also on gardening leave from Man City.

According to The Independent (subscription required), Sir Jim Ratcliffe now wants to hire Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman as Man United’s new Head of Recruitment.

Though Freedman has made a name for himself in football circles for his work, for United to be interested might still come as something of a surprise.

However, if he’s able to replicate the success he’s had in South London at Old Trafford, it’ll be INEOS and Man United that will be having the last laugh.