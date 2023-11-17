Pundit urges Sir Alex Ferguson to ‘let Man United go’ so club can ‘move into new era’

Sir Alex Ferguson should stop being so involved in the day-to-day running of Manchester United.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the legendary former manager must relinquish his control amid reports he is going to work closely with Sir Jim Ratcliffe to ‘overhaul’ the club once his 25 per cent share in the club is confirmed (Telegraph).

Ferguson’s 26 years in charge of United yielded 38 major trophies, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League. The 81-year-old remains the sports’ most decorated manager.

However, with his career in management now over following his retirement at the end of the 2012-13 season, Ferguson now sits on the board of Manchester United and is one of the club’s global ambassadors.

What has Stan Collymore said about Sir Alex Ferguson?

Collymore believes the Scotsman’s huge influence is preventing the club from moving forward though.

“It’s time for Sir Alex Ferguson to let Manchester United move into a new era,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“We all know what he is and what he did for, not only the Red Devils but the whole of football. The man is a living legend, but there comes a point when such powerful figures need to take a step back if something is to move forward.

“I am intrigued to see the changes Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes at Old Trafford but for him to reportedly be ‘guided’ by Sir Alex is a strange one. What does Sir Alex know about how to rebuild a modern-day football club? – With the greatest of respect, I would argue none.

“To be able to have Sir Alex at the end of a phone when you need advice and support is one thing, but to have him lead a total rebuild is another. I think if Sir Alex knew the answers to United’s problems, he’d have shared them by now — he’s been out of his management role for 10 years and the club have done nothing but go backwards ever since.

“So for me, I think it’s really just about Sir Alex enjoying his ambassador duties now he’s retired and letting the club go so it can move in a new direction altogether.”

Do you agree with Collymore? – Should Sir Alex Ferguson take a step back from Manchester United’s decision-making? – Let us know in the comments below.