Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made it clear to manager Zinedine Zidane that Isco must not play in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

According to Diario Gol, the Portugal international doesn’t want the Spanish playmaker involved against the Reds as he views him as too selfish.

This seems strange given the way Isco has put in some accomplished midfield displays for Los Blancos in their Champions League campaign so far.

Often a reliable player in possession and a strong creator of chances, Isco surely deserves a place in the team and Liverpool will probably be glad to learn he might miss out.

Still, it remains to be seen quite how much say Ronaldo truly has over these decisions, even if he is by far the biggest name at the club right now.

The 33-year-old will be hoping to add to his superb recent Champions League final record, having played a key role in guiding Madrid to three trophy wins in the last four seasons, and scoring in two of those three finals, whilst netting the winning penalty in the 2016 shoot-out win over Atletico Madrid.