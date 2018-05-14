Arsene Wenger breaks Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United record in final Arsenal game

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger ended his 22-year reign as Gunners boss by making one more piece of history as his side beat Huddersfield Town.

The French tactician is stepping down at the end of this season after a long and glorious spell as Arsenal manager in which he has broken all kinds of records.

His side are only the second in English football history to go an entire season unbeaten, and their overall run of 49 league games without defeat remains a record as well.

Wenger led Arsenal out for the last time on Sunday, with his side winning 1-0 at Huddersfield to mark the 68-year-old winning at his 48th Premier League ground, according to the Metro.

That puts him ahead of former Manchester United manager Ferguson, who retired on 47 back in 2013.

This confirms Wenger’s place as one of the all-time greats, and due to his remarkable longevity that no longer looks like becoming a trend at the highest level, it’s quite likely this record will never be broken.

Wenger and Ferguson enjoyed one of football’s great rivalries back in the late 90s and early 00s and it has been emotional for all Premier League fans bidding farewell to Wenger this term to mark a real end of an era in English football.