Man Utd could hold major advantage over Barcelona in €100m transfer battle

Man Utd fell significantly short in their bid to win major honours this season, and that could in turn result in activity in the summer transfer market.

Although the Red Devils could still land silverware in the shape of the FA Cup, they finished 19 points adrift of Man City in the title race and crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

With their expectations in mind, that’s arguably unacceptable to an extent, and so it remains to be seen if Jose Mourinho bolsters his squad significantly ahead of next season.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, they could now hold a serious advantage in the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman has a €100m release clause, and it’s claimed that amid tension between Atleti and Barcelona, they’re more inclined to accept an offer from the Red Devils and push him towards Manchester if he can’t be convinced to stay.

Griezmann, 27, has enjoyed another stellar campaign this year, scoring 27 goals and providing 15 assists in 47 appearances for Atleti as he’ll hope to end the season with the Europa League trophy when his side take on Marseille in the final on Wednesday night.

In turn, he has proven for club and country in recent years that he’s more than capable of delivering at the highest level on a consistent basis, and now it remains to be seen where he will ply his trade next season.

Barcelona already have Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho to fit into Ernesto Valverde’s starting line-up, but they’re seemingly keen on adding another quality signing in that department.

Man Utd are also well stocked with Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez in the final third, but seemingly both clubs aren’t yet content and Griezmann has reportedly emerged as the solution.