With the transfer news coming thick and fast now that the summer window has opened early, there’s already been plenty to write about with regards to players on the move ahead of next season.

Fabinho has been confirmed by Liverpool in a move from Monaco, and it seems only a matter of time before Arsenal get some serious business done for as many as three new players for £75million in the form of Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Bernd Leno and Caglar Soyuncu, according to the Sun.

So what else do the Premier League big boys have in the works? Manchester United have shown they’re not afraid to spend big in recent times, bringing in Paul Pogba for a record-breaking £89m two years ago and continuing to recruit big names like Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Alexis Sanchez.

With crazy money going on the likes of Neymar and Philippe Coutinho abroad, English sides surely know they need to step it up, so here’s a list of recent rumours that suggest we’re going to see a few of our clubs break their transfer records in the near future…

Gareth Bale to Manchester United (£130m)

AS have reported that Manchester United are in for Gareth Bale after his superb showing in Real Madrid’s Champions League final win over Liverpool, though his club will ask for £130m.

This would break two transfer records – as the £89m club-record fee BBC Sport claim they paid for Pogba in 2016 is also the all-time Premier League record fee paid for a player.

Big-name attacking players like Bale look precisely what’s needed to close the gap on Manchester City next season and one can imagine United should have the money to get this done.

Bale’s also given them a fair bit of help, to be fair, as he told BT Sport straight after the Champions League final that he wasn’t happy at his lack of games and that he’d have to consider his future this summer…

"I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn't happened this season." ??? Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

Alisson to Liverpool (£80m)

Speaking of the Champions League final, it’s become ever clearer after that defeat against Real Madrid that Liverpool urgently need a new goalkeeper.

According to the Times, they’ve got a decent one in mind as they target £80m-rated Roma shot-stopper Alisson this summer.

Were the Reds to pull this off, that would beat the club-record £75m BBC Sport report they paid Southampton to sign defender Virgil van Dijk back in January.

With money to burn, or so it seems, £80m on Alisson seems well worth the investment to bring in a genuine top class ‘keeper after being let down so many times by Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

This is another that could break two transfer records as it would be the highest fee in sterling paid for a goalkeeper, according to BBC Sport‘s report that £36m Ederson currently holds that record.