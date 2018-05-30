The build up to the World Cup 2018 has well and truly begun and with less than two weeks away until kick-off, the countdown is on and we can look forward to the opening fixture between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

However, there is also the traditional World Cup ceremony that will take place also before the big kick-off that will sure to entertain and dazzle as the world prepares for a month of scintillating action.

We have all the details below of the opening ceremony including the key date, timings, stadium location and how to watch also.

When is the World Cup 2018 opening ceremony?

The curtain will be raised on the tournament at 2pm (BST) on Thursday June 14, which is two hours before the opening game between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Where is the opening ceremony?

The World Cup opening ceremony 2018 will take place at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium (capacity – 80,000) which will also host the final.

What will happen at the opening ceremony?

There will be around 500 dancers, gymnasts and trampolinists will be performing in an opening ceremony and will close with a spectacular firework display.

Who will be performing?

Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull were headlines acts at the 2014 opening ceremony in Brazil, however, there is still no official confirmation of who will top the bill this time around.

Opening Concert

In addition to the ceremony, a concert will also be put on at the Red Square in Moscow.

Opera singers Placido Domingo and Juan Diego Florez have confirmed their participation and other names include Aida Garifullina, Albina Shagimuratova, Yusif Eivazov, Ildar Abdrazakov, Denis Matsuev and Anna Netrebko.

How can I watch it?

It will be aired on ITV before the opening match.