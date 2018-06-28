World Cup last 16 draw in full: Who England will have to play to make the final after Belgium defeat

We now have a World Cup last 16 draw in full after England lost to Belgium tonight to finish second in Group G and set up a tie with Colombia next.

A neat graphic below from BBC Sport shows the teams England will have to overcome if they are to reach this year’s final after a promising start in Russia.

Despite a 1-0 defeat to Belgium this evening, Gareth Southgate’s side have looked strong so far with the likes of Harry Kane and Jesse Lingard in hugely promising form.

The mood in this exciting young squad seems better than ever, so why not start to dream? See below for the full round of 16 draw and then take a look at England’s potential path to the final…

World Cup last 16 draw in full:

Uruguay vs Portugal

France vs Argentina

Brazil vs Mexico

Belgium vs Japan

Spain vs Russia

Croatia vs Denmark

Sweden vs Switzerland

Colombia vs England

It is widely felt that, by finishing second in their group, England have done well to avoid the difficult teams in the top half of that list.

Worst case scenario, if both England and Spain win in the round of 16 and quarter-finals, the Three Lions would not have to face the 2010 winners until the semis.

Here’s a graphic illustrating England’s potential World Cup opponents courtesy of the BBC…