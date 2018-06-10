Manchester City are reportedly among the clubs to have made an offer for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann in this summer’s transfer window.

The France international is one of the best attacking players in the world and would make a superb addition for this City side, who could perhaps do with a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero up front.

MORE: Barcelona must pay €80million to sign Manchester City transfer target

According to Don Balon, Barcelona remain in pole position for Griezmann, though he also has an offer on the table from City as an announcement could be edging closer.

When asked about his future, the 27-year-old was quoted by Goal as saying we will find out this week, perhaps alluding to an announcement being in time for the beginning of the World Cup.

‘It’s good that you’re taking an interest,’ he is quoted by Goal. ‘There’s a week to go. I think we will find out this week.’

The Daily Mirror report that Griezmann has an £88million release clause, which seems a bargain in this current market where the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and others have moved for crazy money.

If City could successfully bring Griezmann in, it would put Pep Guardiola in an extremely strong position to win the Premier League title again next season and perhaps go further in the Champions League.

The Sky Blues already have some of the best attacking players on the planet and Griezmann would be another who could possibly take them to a new level.