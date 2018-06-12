Manchester United up against four other clubs to seal transfer of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are reportedly facing competition from as many as four other clubs to seal the transfer of Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal international’s Bernabeu future looks in some doubt this summer as it’s claimed United and Paris Saint-Germain look to be the most serious contenders in the running for his signature, according to Spanish TV Show El Chiringuito, as quoted by Diario Gol.

Ronaldo would be a fine signing for United even at this age, but it’s suggested that they may have to part ways with goalkeeper David de Gea to get the move through, say Diario Gol.

This is in line with reports that have also emerged today from Don Balon, but the other three clubs noted in Diario Gol’s piece do not appear to have been explicitly named.

One imagines a number of top European sides would still take Ronaldo despite his age, with the forward set to turn 34 next season.

Still, with 44 goals in 44 games in the season just gone, it’s clear the player’s standards aren’t dropping, and another recent Don Balon piece named Juventus as a club interested in him, so that could be one of the other three.

In truth, there are Ronaldo transfer sagas almost every summer and it’s hard to tell if this one will just end up like all the others, with him staying at the Bernabeu.

Then again, he has to leave eventually and may, like his former manager Zinedine Zidane, feel now is a good time to leave Madrid on a high after a third successive Champions League final win.