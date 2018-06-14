Seven players who could be sold by PSG to satisfy FFP rules, avoids Neymar exit

For the most part, PSG look as though they’ve ticked the necessary boxes to avoid FFP sanctions, but there is still one criteria that must be met.

As per BBC Sport, the reigning Ligue 1 champions must sell €60m worth of players before June 30 to balance the books, and so that in turn has led to speculation over who could be sacrificed this summer.

Given the impact that he made last season prior to sustaining an injury, the last person that PSG want to part company with is Brazilian forward Neymar.

The 26-year-old bagged 28 goals and 16 assists in just 30 appearances after his move from Barcelona last summer, and although he could easily raise the €60m and plenty more, his influence on the side will surely mean he remains as a fundamental part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

In turn, Calciomercato believe that there are seven names who could face the axe to help PSG comply with FFP rules, albeit not all seven are going to go, and they are: Angel Di Maria, Javier Pastore, Alphonse Areola, Layvin Kurzawa, Yuri Berchiche, Thomas Meunier and Adrien Rabiot.

Marco Verratti is also mentioned, but it’s suggested that along with Neymar, the PSG hierarchy have no intention of selling their most prized assets and influential figures and so the Italian is expected to remain.

With such quality in depth, particularly in attack when considering Tuchel will also have Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani at his disposal, Di Maria and Pastore will arguably be the first potential stars to exit as they could still command hefty price-tags given the quality that they possess.

However, provided it involves keeping Neymar, it would appear as though PSG have plenty of options and flexibility to consider to satisfy their last FFP requirement.