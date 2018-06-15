‘So full of himself’ – Pundit slams Antoine Griezmann for ‘absolute joke’ way to confirm Atletico Madrid stay

It’s arguably been one of the most drawn-out transfer sagas in recent years, but Antoine Griezmann finally made a decision on his future on Thursday night.

With the World Cup underway and as France continue their preparations for their first game against Australia on Saturday, Griezmann kept everyone waiting this week after turning down the chance to make an announcement at a press conference.

Instead, as seen in the video in the tweet below, he opted to reveal his decision in an elaborate video message as he announced that he would be staying at Atletico Madrid, despite interest from Barcelona, as per Sky Sports.

ESPN pundit Craig Burley was not impressed one bit, as noted by his comments below, and in fairness, he has a point.

After stringing the media, and more importantly the supporters, along all this time, to then release the video below to reveal his big decision, it seemed entirely unnecessary and over the top from the 27-year-old.

“It’s his choice but the way he’s gone about it has been an absolute joke,” Burley is quoted as saying by The Express. “I mean what an absolute joke. He’s been over this. I mean he’s eating himself isn’t he?

“He’s looked himself in the mirror and gone, ‘I’m having you. You’re great.’ Every morning he can’t wait to get down and look at himself in the mirror.

“He’s so important that he’s got to make this video, he’s so full of himself he’s got to make this video but he’s not full of himself enough to make the big move. You generally get one big chance, [to join] Barcelona, or it could have been any of the real big boys.”

Ultimately, it’s Griezmann’s decision to stay and not join Barcelona. If he feels as though that’s the best place to be for his career, then that’s understandable and it’s difficult to take issue with that, especially after guiding them to second place in La Liga and a Europa League triumph last season.

Nevertheless, Burley is spot on in terms of criticising the manner in which he’s gone about it, but with his club future now cleared up, France will be hoping that the attention reverts back to the World Cup with Griezmann needed to play an important role for his nation.