Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs showing a concrete interest in sealing the transfer of CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin this summer.

Also in the running are Juventus, who are trying to steal a march on Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona – described as showing ‘concrete’ interest in the player – in order to snap up the impressive Russia international, according to Tuttosport.

Golovin looks one of the finest young midfielders in Europe at the moment after shining at this summer’s World Cup with his spark and creativity from the middle of the park.

Arsenal definitely look in need of someone like that in their side after losing Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla at the ends of their contracts this summer.

SampNews24 have also linked the Gunners strongly with signing Sampdoria and Uruguay ace Lucas Torreira in that position, but it seems Unai Emery could be keen to add more than one new midfielder to his squad.

This seems sensible due to the poor form of the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny in recent times, with Ever Banega also emerging as a target for the club in recent days, according to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira.

#Arsenal is really interested in Ever #Banega. Unai #Emery wants him and in the next days he’ll talk with #Siviglia to work on this deal. #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 18, 2018

Golovin could also be similarly useful to Chelsea after a flurry of poor midfield signings of late, with Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley all struggling at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old is undeniably a big talent and it would be great to see him in the Premier League either way.