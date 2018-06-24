Iran vs Portugal Live Stream and TV Channel info, World Cup 2018 Match Preview, Odds, Squads and Kick-Off Time

Portugal face Iran in Group B in a crunch World Cup 2018 and will be looking to finish top of the group with victory tomorrow.

Portugal are level on points with Spain after a thrilling 3-3 draw against Fernando Hierro’s team before they broke down a stubborn Morocco side by winning 1-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo has starred for his team and has scored four goals in the tournament so far, courtesy of a hattrick against their Iberian rivals and then a bullet header against Morocco.

As per BBC Sport, Joao Moutinho is a doubt to play with illness.

Meanwhile, there is an interesting subplot as Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz is in charge of the Iranian team and he could make himself a villain in his homeland were they do cause an upset against his countrymen.

Iran currently sit in third with three points behind Spain and Portugal after they beat Morocco in their opening game.

Iran set a World Cup qualifying record during their unbeaten campaign by keeping 12 consecutive clean sheets, so Ronaldo and Portugal will have to be on top of their game.

When is Iran vs Portugal and what time is kick-off?

The match will take place on Monday, June 25.

Kick-off is at 7.00pm UK time.

The game will be held at the Mordovia Stadium in Russia.

Iran vs Portugal Live Stream and TV Channel

Iran vs Portugal will be shown live on BBC Four in the UK.

The game can be streamed live via the BBC iPlayer.

Iran vs Portugal odds

Iran – 5/1

Draw – 11/4

Portugal – 7/10

Portugal World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Beto, Rui Patricio.

Defenders: Bruno Alves, Cedric Soares, Jose Fonte, Mario Rui, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, Ricardo Pereira, Ruben Dias.

Midfielders: Adrien Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Joao Moutinho, Manuel Fernandes, William Carvalho, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva.

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Gelson Martins, Goncalo Guedes, Ricardo Quaresma.

Iran World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Rashid Mazaheri, Amir Abedzadeh

Defenders: Ramin Rezaeian, Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Pejman Montazeri, Seyed Majid Hosseini, Milad Mohammadi, Roozbeh Cheshmi

Midfielders: Saeid Ezatolahi, Masoud Shojaei, Saman Ghoddos, Mahdi Torabi, Ashkan Dejagah, Omid Ebrahimi, Ehsan Hajsafi, Vahid Amiri

Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Karim Ansarifard, Mahdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun, Reza Ghoochannejhad.