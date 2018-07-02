Brazil face Mexico shortly for a place in the World Cup 2018 quarter-finals.

The Selecao impressed in their last game against Serbia with Paulino and Thiago Silva scoring both goals in a 2-0 win.

READ MORE: Barcelona could sell influential star as Blaugrana receive €40M offer for stalwart

Should Brazil win, they could potentially face Belgium in the quarters in a mouth-watering tie.

Mexico will represent a tough test and will be looking to cause another upset after they beat holder Germany in the group stages.

However, they will be looking to bounce back after losing to Sweden 3-0 in their final group game.

According to The Telegraph, Brazil will be without the injured Douglas Costa.

Meanwhile, Danilo and Marcelo are also fitness doubts too – however according to Goal – the latter will start on the bench.

The Telegraph also states that Mexico will be without the suspended Hector Moreno, meaning that Hugo Ayala will take his place.

When is Brazil vs Mexico and what time is kick-off?

Mexico face Brazil on Monday, July 2.

The match will kick-off at 3pm.

It will take place at the Samara Arena, Samara.

What channel is Brazil vs Mexico on?

Brazil vs Mexico will be on ITV 1.

To stream the game live, you can go to the ITV Hub.

Brazil vs Mexico odds

Brazil win: 1/2

Mexico win: 6/1

Draw: 3/1

Brazil World Cup squad:

Alisson, Ederson, Cassio; Marcelo, Danilo, Filipe Luis, Fagner, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Pedro Geromel; Willian, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Renato Augusto, Fred; Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Douglas Costa, Taison.

Mexico World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul).

Defenders: Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Diego Reyes (Porto), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Edson Alvarez (America), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layun (Sevilla).

Midfielders: Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Hector Herrera (Porto), Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Giovani Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (West Ham), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (America), Jesus Manuel Corona (Porto), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).