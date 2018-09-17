Liverpool captain insists that PSG’s 25-year-old maestro will be a huge miss for the club in CL encounter

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson suggests Paris Saint Germain will be weaker without Marco Verratti in Tuesday’s Champions League Group C opener.

The Italian international was given his marching orders in the second round of the competition last season against Real Madrid for the Parisians during their second leg defeat, which has ruled him out of tomorrow’s heavyweight battle at Anfield.

The French champions have been placed alongside the Reds in the first stage of the tournament this year, along with Napoli and Red Star Belgrade.

SEE ALSO: Liverpool injury news: Klopp provides key update on Firmino ahead of PSG

Liverpool ace provides brilliant answer on dealing with Neymar ahead of PSG clash

Chelsea superstar N’Golo Kante ‘will think about’ joining Liverpool as he spends Saturday night watching TV with Reds fan

Liverpool managed to reach the final of the 2017-18 Champions League, before eventually being humbled by Real Madrid and supporters will be hopeful of their team going one better this time around.

Meanwhile, PSG will look to improve their poor recent record in Europe, having failed to get further than the quarter-finals since their financial takeover in 2011.

One man key to their chances of success is Verratti, who has consistently been one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1 during his time in France, often praised for his composure in possession and excellent range of passing.

According to Goal, Reds skipper Henderson is relieved that the Italian won’t be playing a part in the match on Tuesday, given his considerable talent in the middle of the park, as he told reporters: “If Verratti is missing tomorrow I’d say that’s a big blow for PSG.

“Because I’ve played against him before and he’s a very, very good player, a world-class player.

“So if they miss him tomorrow then that will be a big miss for them.”

However, the reality of the situation is not quite as black and white as that, given the plethora of attacking options available to PSG boss Thomas Tuchel combined with the fact Verratti only just returned to action after months out with a groin injury.

The French giants have coped well in his absence, winning all five of their games at the start of the Ligue 1 season to match Liverpool’s perfect start in the Premier League.

PSG may be missing their 25-year-old midfield maestro, but Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani are all still available and raring to go, which means we could be in for a thrilling contest in Group C’s opener.