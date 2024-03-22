Should Bayern fail to sign Xabi Alonso as a replacement for outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel this summer, Max Eberl has drawn up a list of alternatives.

Roberto De Zerbi is understood to be well-appreciated, though the Bavarians also have an eye on free agents (and former Spurs bosses) Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

“Xabi Alonso is known and is the preferred candidate. But: He also didn’t rule out Roberto de Zerbi from Brighton and José Mourinho. The name de Zerbi is certainly hotter at the moment than Mourinho,” Christian Falk reported in his exclusive Fact Files column. “Antonio Conte, who has been out of management since 2023 following his departure from Tottenham, is also on Bayern’s list.”

The pair have been out of management since departing roles with AS Roma and Tottenham respectively.

The Allianz Arena-dwelling outfit could yet complete a Champions League and Bundesliga double, though find themselves up against the odds with Bayer Leverkusen 10 points clear in Germany.

There is the challenge too, in the immediate short-term, of an in-form Arsenal side to face over two legs in Europe.

The argument for Alonso moving to Munich

Even with Michael Edwards rejoining Liverpool and Fenway Sports Group, Bayern will argue they have the superior case for persuading Alonso.

For one, the former Real Madrid star wouldn’t have to move himself or his family from Germany.

There is also the advantage of comparatively superior resources to the rest of the German top-flight – something the Reds can’t boast in England.