AC Milan are reported to have wrapped up the €35million January transfer of highly-rated young Flamengo midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazilian starlet has been linked with a number of other top clubs in recent times after impressing for Flamengo, but it seems he’s set to become the next big name from Brazil to move to Milan.

The Rossoneri notably signed Kaka at a young age, with the attacking midfielder going on to become a modern great at the San Siro.

Sky Sport Italia, translating a report from Globo Esporte, now claim a deal is in place for Paqueta to move to Milan this winter after direct work done by their chief Leonardo.

The 21-year-old should fit in nicely in Gennaro Gattuso’s side, with Calciomercato most recently also linking him as a big-money target for Manchester United.

It seems clear Paqueta is destined for a big career at the highest level, so Milan look to have done well to see off competition from other top sides for his signature.