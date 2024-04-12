Man City remain in contact with £80m star, 26-year-old wants Etihad move this summer

Man City have remained in contact with the representatives of West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta after a transfer fell through last summer for the Brazilian.

That is according to The Athletic, who reports the Premier League champions are considering making a move for Paqueta this summer and that the midfielder’s plan is to join City but a move will depend on the betting investigation involving the Brazilian player.

Man City wanted to sign the 26-year-old last summer and planned an £80m move for the West Ham star, however, the deal collapsed once the FA’s betting investigation into the midfielder became known, reported Sky Sports.

The results of that investigation are set to become public knowledge soon as the Brazil star continues to deny any wrongdoing. If the West Ham star is cleared, a move to Man City could be on the cards for the summer.

Lucas Paqueta to replace Kevin De Bruyne at Man City

Paqueta can play as a central midfielder and in the 10 role and the West Ham star could be viewed as the long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian’s contract at the Etihad expires in 2025 and being 33 this year, the Manchester club could cash in on the midfielder this summer as there is interest from Saudi Arabia.

Selling De Bruyne would help fund a move for Paqueta and it is easy to see why City like the Brazilian as he has been one of West Ham’s best players this season. The 26-year-old has featured in 37 matches, producing eight goals and seven assists.

A lot may need to happen before this transfer gets over the line but the main one will be the betting investigation related to the West Ham midfielder.