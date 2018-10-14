Video: PSG’s Kylian Mbappe sends Ousmane Dembele all the way back to Dortmund with outrageous skill

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is so good he’s even destroying his own team-mates in training.

Watch the video below as Mbappe does Ousmane Dembele with a naughty flick that totally fools him as he goes charging in so far he practically ends up all the way back at his old club in Dortmund.

Okay, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but my word Mbappe doesn’t half send him off on a wild goose chase with this deceptive trick.

The French teenager has been a joy to watch on the pitch since his breakthrough at Monaco a couple of seasons ago and he’s clearly just as destructive in training sessions…