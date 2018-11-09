No Cristiano Ronaldo reunion in January as influential Real Madrid ace not for sale, summer swap deal possible

Real Madrid have reportedly decided that Marcelo is not for sale in January, but a summer swap deal with Juventus could still be on the cards.

As noted by The Express, speculation has suggested that the Brazilian left-back is eager to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin and link up with the Portuguese superstar again after their successful stint together in the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo ended his trophy-laden stint at the Bernabeu this past summer and has started brilliantly in Italy with eight goals and six assists in 14 appearances in all competitions.

As Juventus aim for the Champions League this season, Marcelo would certainly have strengthened their case given his experience and winning pedigree in the competition, but it appears as though any move for the Brazilian international will have to wait until the summer.

As per Calciomercato, Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has decided that Marcelo is not for sale in the January transfer window, and so instead a swap deal involving Alex Sandro will only happen next summer, assuming the relevant parties can all reach agreements.

Given Santiago Solari has got the reigning European champions back on track since being appointed as Julen Lopetegui’s temporary successor, he’ll want to have as strong a squad at his disposal as possible to ensure that Madrid challenge for major honours.

Marcelo will form a crucial part of that push, and so selling him in January regardless of whether or not Alex Sandro would arrive in return would arguably be a bad decision from the club and so it remains to be seen what happens next summer.