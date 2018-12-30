Menu

Video: Paul Pogba scores thumping headed goal to put Man United 2-0 up vs Bournemouth

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Paul Pogba scored his second goal of the game for Man United in their match vs Bournemouth this afternoon, as the Frenchman doubled his side’s lead with a thumping header.

Having already put the home side 1-0 up earlier in the half, Pogba scored his and United’s second towards the end of the half, as he latched onto a cross from Ander Herrera to thump his header home.

It was a fine leap and finish from Pogba, who now has the entirety of the second half to bag his first ever hat-trick for the club.

Now that’s a sight we’re sure Jose Mourinho would not want to see!

More Stories about Paul Pogba
More Stories Paul Pogba