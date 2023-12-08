“Seeing similar things…” former Man United player draws parallels between Rashford and £89m flop

Michael Owen draws parallels between the current struggles of Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount to Paul Pogba’s tenure at Manchester United.

Despite Mason Mount’s £55 million summer signing and Marcus Rashford being one of the club’s top earners, both have faced challenges this season. Rashford has scored only twice, while Mount is yet to open his account for the club.

Although Manchester United have seen an improvement in form, questions linger over manager Erik ten Hag, with Rashford’s performance and body language becoming significant talking points week after week.

Michael Owen spoke about Rashford:

“He’s been outstanding at times, yet he’s also had quiet seasons. We thought he’d bounced back last season and got back to his best, but this season isn’t going so well.”

“We saw Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria arrive for huge money in the past, and we’re currently seeing similar things happen with Rashford and Mason Mount,” he told the Mirror.

Paul Pogba, initially a promising youngster at the club, became an £89 million signing for Jose Mourinho in 2016. Despite spending six seasons at Manchester United, his performance only occasionally matched the heights he achieved at Juventus.

Pogba’s fortunes took a downturn after returning to Juventus in 2022, enduring an injury-plagued first season with just six Serie A appearances. His 2023/24 campaign came to an abrupt end in September due to a failed doping test, putting him at risk of a four-year ban from football.