Jamie Redknapp has heavily criticised Marcus Rashford for his first-half performance against Brentford on Saturday night.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw away to Brentford, a result which keeps them 11 points off of Aston Villa in fourth spot with nine games left to play in the Premier League.

In a game in which Brentford managed an incredible 31 shots, it was Manchester United who looked like they stole a result at the very end when the returning Mason Mount scored in the 96th minute.

But that joy was very short-lived with Kristoffer Ajer then netting the equaliser three minutes later to break United hearts.

Jamie Redknapp slams Marcus Rashford

Speaking at half-time during the contest, Redknapp singled out the performance of Rashford in the opening 45 minutes, criticising his work rate.

“They have been so bad tonight, I cannot believe the lack of effort, spark and desire to win individual battles to make things happen.” He said in the Sky Sports studio via Manchester Evening News.

“I’m watching Rashford. He’s walking around like it’s a bit of fun out there.”

The English attacker looks far off the player who grabbed 30 goals in all competitions last season as his future at Old Trafford is being called into question after links with PSG.

The upcoming fixtures don’t get any easier for Erik ten Hag’s men as they face Chelsea and Liverpool in a three day span next week.

With Champions League football now looking like a distant dream, fans will turn their attention to the FA Cup as they prepare to face Coventry City in the semi-finals.