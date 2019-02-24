Video: After refusing to go off, Kepa Arrizabalaga makes mistake on Sergio Aguero penalty for Man City vs Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga did not have his finest moment here as he let Sergio Aguero’s penalty slip under him.

The Spanish shot-stopper was setting himself up for failure really after refusing to go off against Manchester City in today’s Carabao Cup final.

In an extraordinary incident, Kepa was asked to leave the pitch as a furious Maurizio Sarri had Willy Caballero coming on to replace him.

Having done that, Kepa really needed to produce in the penalty shoot-out, but he got this Aguero effort badly wrong…