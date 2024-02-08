Real Madrid will not be signing Kepa permanently.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Relevo, who claims Carlo Ancelotti has no plans to make the Spanish goalkeeper’s move permanent at the end of the season.

After falling out of favour at Chelsea, Kepa, 29, was forced to accept an unlikely loan move to Real Madrid following an unfortunate injury to number one Thibaut Courtois.

However, regardless of the opportunity on offer, the 29-year-old has failed to convince Madrid he is worth bringing in permanently, even though Chelsea will almost certainly be open to selling.

What that could mean for the former Athletic Club keeper’s long-term future remains unknown, but with Chelsea desperate to raise funds in order to keep within Financial Fair Play’s strict margins, Kepa, who will have just one year left on his deal in the summer, is set to be offloaded as soon as the summer window opens.

Currently valued at around £20 million (TM), the Ondarroa-born shot-stopper could prove to be a shrewd signing for a club on the lookout for an experienced number one.

However, with compatriot David De Gea, arguably a bigger name than Kepa, still a free agent after leaving Manchester United seven months ago, there will be concerns the current Real Madrid loanee could be facing a similar dilemma.

Since the start of the campaign, Kepa, who has 13 senior international caps to his name, has kept seven clean sheets in 18 games in all competitions.