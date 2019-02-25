HUGE BOOST: Arsenal given great chance to land classy signing as Barcelona pull out

Arsenal have reportedly been given great news as Barcelona have pulled out of the running to sign Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The 23-year-old will be a free agent this summer as his current Paris Saint-Germain contract is set to expire, with no renewal in sight.

SEE MORE: Arsenal edge closer to crucial directorial appointment as target green lights move

In turn, it’s no surprise that he has attracted interest from around Europe given the quality he has shown in his career thus far, and Arsenal may well now lead the race for his signature.

According to The Sun, Barcelona have now withdrawn their interest in the French international after being linked with a swoop for months. With no indication that an official announcement was moving closer to being made, it’s not a major surprise that they are perhaps now considering alternative options.

Having now seemingly been left frustrated by Rabiot, the Catalan giants are no longer in the running as per the report, leaving Arsenal with the opportunity to try and secure a deal themselves in what would be a huge transfer boost for Unai Emery.

The former PSG boss knows Rabiot well from their time working together in Paris, and so a reunion could make plenty of sense to bolster a key department in the Arsenal squad in need of reinforcements.

Time will tell though if Arsenal can reach an agreement with Rabiot over personal terms and convince him to sign sooner rather than later, as delays in talks could result in a similar scenario to that seen with Barcelona as well as the looming threat of other clubs swooping in to beat them to the punch.