Arsenal consider transfer swoop for free agent to replace departing star

Arsenal are reportedly considering a somewhat surprising transfer swoop for a young German goalkeeper who’s set to become a free agent this summer.

According to Bild, the Gunners are interested in potentially snapping up 20-year-old shot-stopper Markus Schubert to replace Petr Cech as backup to Bernd Leno next season.

Cech will be retiring at the end of this campaign and Sky Sports claim he’ll be returning to former club Chelsea as sporting director.

Arsenal could benefit from signing Schubert, who will be a cheap and therefore low-risk signing for them with the potential to improve in the future.

As Bild report, the young ‘keeper is out of contract with Dynamo Dresden at the end of this season, so would be free to make his way to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be hoping their club can succeed in luring in bigger names than this in the coming months, with the club finishing outside of the Premier League top four for a third season in a row and in real need of strengthening.