Video: Atalanta star Josip Ilicic scores with free-kick from THE HALFWAY LINE against Torino

There’s nothing quite like a quick bit of thinking to catch an entire team off-guard from a set piece.

Usually it involves a clever bit of movement or a defender falling asleep and losing a marker, but this attempt from Josip Ilicic is a bit different.

The Torino player makes the mistake of leaving the ball in a stationary position so the free kick can be taken, and he just thunders it in from the half way line with the keeper miles off his line:

? OUTRAGEOUS FROM ILICIC! ? The quick free kick from just inside the Torino half catches Sirigu off his line and flies into the top corner! ? What an INCREDIBLE GOAL pic.twitter.com/mJtjrYjUyU — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 25, 2020

Atalanta were already 3-0 up when this happened so it’s not as if it decided the game, but his has to go down as one of the goals of the season.