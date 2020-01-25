Video: Atalanta star Josip Ilicic scores with free-kick from THE HALFWAY LINE against Torino

There’s nothing quite like a quick bit of thinking to catch an entire team off-guard from a set piece.
Usually it involves a clever bit of movement or a defender falling asleep and losing a marker, but this attempt from Josip Ilicic is a bit different.
The Torino player makes the mistake of leaving the ball in a stationary position so the free kick can be taken, and he just thunders it in from the half way line with the keeper miles off his line:
? OUTRAGEOUS FROM ILICIC!
? The quick free kick from just inside the Torino half catches Sirigu off his line and flies into the top corner!
? What an INCREDIBLE GOAL pic.twitter.com/mJtjrYjUyU
Atalanta were already 3-0 up when this happened so it’s not as if it decided the game, but his has to go down as one of the goals of the season.