Video: Brighton players facing club investigation after being seen inhaling balloons in Spain

A quartet of Brighton players reportedly face a club probe after a video emerged of them inhaling balloons in Spain while on their winter break.

Much like a number of other Premier League clubs, the Brighton squad have headed off to warmer climates this week with the break in the fixture list.

However, it seems as though a few of the club’s stars could be in hot water as The Sun report that Pascal Gross, Shane Duffy, Leandro Trossard and Alireza Jahanbakhsh could all be facing an internal investigation after being spotted inhaling a balloon in Spain.

“The club is aware of the video circulating on social media. This matter is being dealt with internally,” a club spokesman is quoted as saying.

It’s noted in the report above that the contents of the balloon are unknown at this stage and so that is where the investigation will no doubt uncover the details, but they have been known to contain nitrous oxide, otherwise referred to as laughing gas, in previous cases.

It’s an unwanted distraction for the club given that they’re still involved in a relegation battle this season, as they sit just three points above the bottom three with 12 games to play. In turn, time will tell how they deal with this situation.