Chelsea star refused January transfer due to long-running beef with an international teammate

From his public spats with Olivier Giroud to some upcoming legal proceedings, there are plenty of reasons to suggest that Karim Benzema might not be the most likeable man on the planet.

The Metro reported on their troubled relationship earlier in the year, where Benzema refused to compare himself to Giroud because he claimed it would be like comparing an F1 car with a go-cart.

That report also confirmed that Benzema isn’t part of the French squad just now because he’s facing trial over his part in a blackmail scheme over a sex tape, so Giroud has become a vital part of the France side during his absence.

Olivier Giroud was out of favour at Chelsea for large parts of last season and it was almost inevitable that he would’ve left in January, but no move ever materialised and he was eventually resorted to the team.

It appears he did have a chance to join Lyon in the winter window, but a report from L’Equipe has revealed just how much the two don’t like each other.

It’s claimed that Giroud decided to turn that move down, because he didn’t want to be associated with the team that “birthed” Karim Benzema.

These claims come from Giroud’s book where he goes on to detail that he didn’t want to deal with the problems that signing for Lyon would bring, so it seems certain that the two won’t be teammates anytime soon.