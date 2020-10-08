Gareth Southgate must’ve been delighted by the showing of his experimental England XI.

Despite Wales having much of the opening half hour, once Dominic Calvert-Lewin had headed the hosts into the lead, the Three Lions looked comfortable.

The Welsh defence went walkabout again for Conor Coady to half-volley England two-nil ahead but the piece de resistance was saved for the third goal of the night.

Danny Ings cleverly made space for himself in a congested penalty area, and when the ball came to him, he made no mistake with a spectacular overhead kick.

