Video: Ings makes it 3-0 to England with spectacular overhead kick

Southampton FC
Gareth Southgate must’ve been delighted by the showing of his experimental England XI.

Despite Wales having much of the opening half hour, once Dominic Calvert-Lewin had headed the hosts into the lead, the Three Lions looked comfortable.

The Welsh defence went walkabout again for Conor Coady to half-volley England two-nil ahead but the piece de resistance was saved for the third goal of the night.

Danny Ings cleverly made space for himself in a congested penalty area, and when the ball came to him, he made no mistake with a spectacular overhead kick.

Pictures from WP Direct

