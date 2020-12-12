Kylian Mbappe tells ‘friends’ he ‘likes’ Manchester United with Red Devils amongst PSG superstar’s transfer options including Liverpool

Duncan Castles has revealed on the latest episode of the Transfer Window Podcast that Kylian Mbappe has informed friends that he ‘likes’ Manchester United.

Castles, who hosts the Transfer Window Podcast alongside Ian McGarry, states that Mbappe’s intention is to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the coming summer transfer window, a year before he’s a free agent.

Castles adds that Mbappe is interested in potential moves to Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and now the Red Devils – who boast the ‘financial wherewithal’ to recruit the ace.

United are certainly the dark horses in the race – as they’re respectfully and factually the lesser team out of this bunch – but ‘team’ and ‘club’ are two different things.

Castles’ comment regarding United’s financial power may be the decisive key that could land the Manchester outfit Mbappe ahead of their rivals.

There’s also been no indication that they’re facing difficulties like Madrid and Barcelona – as well as being proven to make big-money splashes, unlike reserved rivals Liverpool.

Here’s what Castles had to say on Mbappe’s plans for the future, as well as the clubs he’s eyeing:

“Mbappe had informed Paris Saint-Germain that his intention is to leave in the coming summer, when he would have one year left on the contract, that he did not want to stay long-term in Paris.”

“Basically, prepare yourself, this is your opportunity to sell at a significant transfer fee, that my intention is to leave.”

“The clubs he’s particularly interested in moving to; Real Madrid and Barcelona – both with financial difficulties, Liverpool and also he’s told friends that he likes Manchester United.”

“Now, can that be done this summer? Well, Manchester United, I think have the financial wherewithal to do it at anytime if they decide that that deal is the one they want to do above all others, they can structure a move like that.”

Mbappe has been one of the most exciting players in world football for a good few years now, he’s still just 21 years old with his mercurial ability making him a perennial Ballon d’Or contender in the future.

Considering that Mbappe is entering the final 18 months of his contract, with no significant signs that a renewal are likely, PSG may be forced into selling the forward come the summer.

Mbappe’s far too valuable a player to be allowed to walk on a free transfer.

Interestingly, McGarry suggested before Castles’ update that PSG actually see the possible recruitment of United misfit Paul Pogba as a way to convince Mbappe to stay in Paris.

The duo are close friends owing to their time with the national team, a link-up at club level between the superstars would be absolutely massive for the French people.