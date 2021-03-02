“I think it’s something United would consider” – Man Utd tipped to try potential swap transfer

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes his old club could well be tempted to try using Dean Henderson in a swap deal for Erling Haaland or Jadon Sancho.

Man Utd have been reported as one of the many clubs currently keen to sign Haaland this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano in his column for Benchwarmers.

Interestingly, Haaland’s club Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with a possible move for United goalkeeper Henderson as he struggles for playing time at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports claim the shot-stopper is on Dortmund’s radar, and one imagines this could open up the possibility of the Red Devils using him as bait to try and land Haaland, or maybe Sancho.

When this possibility was put to Chadwick, he said he could see United trying it because they probably don’t need both Henderson and David de Gea at the club.

“I think it’s something United would consider because obviously they’ve got two top class goalkeepers,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“There’s not going to be a lack of suitors for both of them, I’m sure there are top clubs all around Europe who would welcome them with open arms.

“I think if United tried getting in a Sancho or a Haaland using Henderson as bait for that is something they would do.

“Henderson’s obviously got age on his side, but De Gea played well and made a really good save (against Chelsea). If you’ve got two world class goalkeepers you can use one of them as bait in a swap deal for a top forward or a top centre half it probably makes sense for the club to do that.”

Speaking about the Haaland transfer saga specifically, Chadwick expressed the view that he could see the Norway international moving to a Premier League club next.

One imagines Haaland would not be short of suitors, but Chadwick thinks United could be in the running, along with Manchester City and Liverpool.

“I think the best move for him (Haaland) would be to play in the Premier League,” Chadwick said. “I think it’s far away the best league in the world in terms of the coverage, and I think he loves that side of the game, he wants to be seen as one of the best in the world and to play in the best league in the world would prove that.

“Obviously Real Madrid and Barcelona are clubs with great history, incredible football clubs, but are probably not at the heights they once were, while La Liga is also probably not the league it once was. Obviously Paris would offer him the financial gain but it’s not as well respected a league as the Premier League. Obviously his father was a Premier League player so the opportunity to do it there would be massive for him.

“In terms of the clubs for him you’d think it would be United or City, Liverpool maybe … I’m sure every club would be interested but I think those three are the only ones that would spark Haaland’s interest.

“You’d like to think the opportunity to play for Man United and at Old Trafford would be alluring for him but his dad was a Manchester City player, so the opportunity to play there as a striker when you see the amount of chances that are created at the club then it might be somewhere he feels he can fill his boots.

“Obviously being a United man, I’d want him to choose Manchester United. Maybe the opportunity to build them back into a Premier League winning club and have that on his CV could convince him to make that choice. I do generally think his next move will be the Premier League, but which side of Manchester, or maybe Liverpool, it is, I don’t really know.”