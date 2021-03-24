Video: Azerbaijan forced into a comical own goal by the sheer presence of Cristiano Ronaldo

It’s hard enough trying to mark one of the greatest players of all time, but sometimes just their looming presence can be enough to force the defence to make some crazy decisions.

Azerbaijan are 1-0 down tonight after a ball was lofted in towards Cristiano Ronaldo in the box, and the defender and the goalkeeper somehow manage to combine for a comical own goal in trying to stop the ball getting to him:

Pictures from Sport TV

The worst thing is that Ronaldo had actually given up on the ball, but it’s 1-0 to Portugal after a gift of an opener.